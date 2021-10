Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades said on Friday on the occasion of Independence Day that “we continue on our path today with a high sense of responsibility and patriotism.”

In a message on Twitter President Anastasiades wrote: “61 years of the Republic of Cyprus. Proud of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, firmly committed to our values, we continue on our path today with a high sense of responsibility and patriotism.”

Cyprus celebrates today the 61st anniversary of its independence