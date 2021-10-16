The situation regarding the fenced off area of Varosha, as well as developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, will be on the agenda of Monday’s Foreign Affairs Council of the EU which will take place in Luxembourg, a European official told journalists during a media briefing today.



The official explained that the issue has been placed on the agenda by High Representative Josep Borrell in accordance with his statement on behalf of the EU in July, in which he had said that EU Ministers would “consider actions at their next meeting, in case of non-reversal of Turkey’s actions”.



“Because Turkey has not reverted its steps and in practical terms nothing has changed from July when the change of status was decided, we will be hearing from member states what should be done” the official said, referring to the unilateral change of the status of part of the fenced-off area.



The official noted that this discussion is part of the wider framework of the Cyprus question and the efforts underway to restart negotiations under UN auspices.



The official also said that the ministers are expected to also examine recent events in the Eastern Mediterranean involving ships of Cypriot nationality and Turkish military ships.



The same source noted that Borrell recently met with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres and that meetings are ongoing on various levels, and added that the UNSG wants to continue the effort to restart a process of dialogue, but still has to contact the two sides.



The official said that in Monday’s discussion the Foreign Ministers will discuss what are the next steps, also in the larger context of the effort to return to talks under the United Nations.



The issue of Varosha has been included on the agenda under the heading of current affairs, along with development in Afghanistan and Tunisia. The main agenda of the meeting includes relations with countries in the Gulf region and Eastern Partnership countries, as well as the situation in Ethiopia and Nicaragua.