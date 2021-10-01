US President Joe Biden has assured once again of his country`s firm support to a UN-facilitated, Cypriot-led comprehensive settlement to reunify Cyprus as a bizonal, bicommunal federation, which would benefit all Cypriots as well as the wider region, in a letter he sent to Republic`s President Nicos Anastasiades on the occasion of Cyprus Independence Day.

In the letter, as the Presidency says, Joe Biden congratulates the Cyprus Republic for the anniversary of its independence, noting that he still recalls “fondly my trip to your country as Vice President in 2014, and the hospitality you showed to Jill and me.”

Biden points out that the the United States “deeply value our partnership with the Republic of Cyprus, and the role your country plays in promoting stability, security and prosperity in the Eastern Mediterranean region.”

“I continue to follow developments in Cyprus and the region, and I look forward to continuing to strengthen and broader our bilateral relations and security cooperation in the year ahead,” he says.

US President notes in his letter that “as we reaffirmed at the United Nations Security Council this summer, we continue to support a UN-facilitated, Cypriot-led comprehensive settlement to reunify the island as a bizonal, bicommunal federation, which would benefit all Cypriots as well as the wider region.”

Biden also thanks President Anastasiades for his continuing friendship and wishes everyone in the Republic of Cyprus a safe and happy Independence Day celebration.

Cyprus has been divided since the 1974 Turkish invasion. Numerous round of talks under the UN aegis failed to yield results.