The United Nations praised Cyprus’ support for the work UN inspectors performed on the island on a small plane suspected to be violating the arms embargo against Libya.

Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General, was asked on Friday about the outcome of the UN inspectors’ investigation of the small plane that arrived at Larnaca international Airport in July 2019 from Amman and was moved in the summer to Paphos International airport.

The single-engine propeller aircraft according to local press reports, had either taken part in combat operations in Libya or was used to run guns in violation of an arms embargo that the U.N. Security Council imposed on the country in 2011 when a NATO-backed uprising overturned Moammar Gadhafi.

During Friday’s press briefing at the UN headquarters, Spokesman Dujarric was asked about the statement on the outcome of the UN inspectors’ mission, who completed their inspection in Cyprus of a small plane earlier October.

“No, my understanding is that these are inspections linked to the Security Council Sanctions Committee”, Dujarric replied, adding, “I think what is very important is that Member States support the work of these experts in allowing them to do their work, which is what is, seems to be happening, and they will report in due time to the Security Council”.