Cyprus Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides described as particularly positive the fact that following President Anastasiades` intervention, the European Council included a statement on Turkey`s obligations on migration in relation to Cyprus, asking for full implementation of the 2016 EU-Turkey statement on migrations. He also said that there is an activity on UN level for the resumption of the peace talks.

Speaking to the press on Saturday, the Minister said that there was a respond on behalf of our EU partners as regards Turkey`s obligations.

He said that Turkey`s provocative stance is intensified in the fenced off town of Varosha and in Cyprus` exclusive economic zone in areas that were delineated with neighboring countries, based on the international law.

Christodoulides said that there is an activity on the level of the UN and the Security Council with the aim to have the necessary conditions for the resumption of the talks. He said that the appointment of a UN special envoy is to this end. He said that we are working on this issue and that announcements will be made soon.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Turkish troops invaded and occupied the island`s northern third. Numerous rounds of talks under the UN aegis to reunite the island under a federal roof failed to yield results.