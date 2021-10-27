Ukraine’s ambassador to Cyprus, Ruslan Nimchynskyi reaffirmed his country’s principled stance and support of efforts for a solution to the Cyprus problem.

The diplomat was speaking during a meeting on Wednesday with Speaker Annita Demetriou who thanked him for Ukraine’s stance on the Cyprus issue.

Cyprus and Ukraine, she said, remain committed to respecting international law and European principles and values.

A House of Representatives press release said that Demetriou pointed out the increasing illegal Turkish provocations against the Republic of Cyprus, which prevent any efforts for a settlement.

Nimchynskyi reconfirmed Ukraine’s firm principled stance and support for efforts to resolve the Cyprus problem on the basis of international law and the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

During the meeting, the friendly relations between Cyprus and Ukraine on the basis of common principles and values were reconfirmed as well as the common will to further strengthen them in various sectors, especially at the parliamentary level. In this context, they examined ways to strengthen the exchange between the parliaments of both countries, in view of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations next year.

They also exchanged views on the course and handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in the two countries.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Turkish troops invaded and occupied the island`s northern third. Numerous rounds of talks under the UN aegis to reunite the island under a federal roof failed to yield results.