The appointment of a UN Secretary – General`s envoy on Cyprus was not on the agenda of the meetings which British Foreign Office senior official Ajay Sharma had on Monday and Tuesday in Cyprus, a British High Commission spokesperson has told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA).

Diplomatic sources have told CNA that during his meetings in Cyprus, Sharma gave further explanations and details about the British ideas as regards the resumption of the negotiating process on the Cyprus problem, “which lie within the agreed UN framework for a bizonal, bicommunal federation, and provide for the decentralisation of powers to the constituent states (decentralised federation)”.

Asked about Sharma`s visit, during which he met with Cyprus President, Nicos Anastasiades, Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin Tatar and their aides on the Cyprus problem, the High Commission spokesperson told CNA that “as the FCDO’s senior official on a Cyprus settlement, Ajay Sharma visited the island again as part of his regular pattern of visits to the region, to meet a range of interlocutors.”

Replying to another question, the spokesperson said that “the issue of the UNSG`s envoy appointment was not on Sharma’s agenda.”

Meanwhile a well-informed source in Nicosia, asked about the deliberations on the issue of the appointment of a UNSG`s special envoy, told CNA that there is nothing new on the issue “just some assurances that the Secretary General will at a certain stage appoint an envoy.”

Furthermore, the source said that the effort is focused on putting the process for a Cyprus settlement back on track.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory. Numerous UN-backed talks to reunite the island have failed to yield results.