Avocado Houmous

Avocado are in season at the moment, so it’s the perfect opportunity to share my Avocado Houmous! It makes a change to Guacamole!

Avocado is technically a fruit; it’s high in fat, but its monounsaturated fat which is a good fat that helps lower cholesterol. This vibrant green houmous dip is definitely a winner – it’s nice for breakfast on toast with a poached egg and it makes a lovely starter, perfect to eat at any time of the day. It’s creamy, velvety, rich and tastes delicious. I like to serve my avocado dip with crudités (carrots, celery, sweet peppers, cucumbers), hot pita bread or tortilla chips.

Ingredients:

1 x 400g tin chick peas (drain weight 240g)

2 cloves garlic

2 tbsp white tahini paste

2 tbsp Greek/Cypriot virgin olive oil

Juice of 1 lemon

1 tsp salt

Pepper

½ tsp ground cumin

Few drops tabasco or any other chilli sauce

2 large ripe avocados, cored, peeled and chopped

To garnish:

Paprika

Greek virgin olive oil

Chilli flakes

Chopped coriander leaves

Method:

Using a food processor, pulse the chickpeas with the garlic, lemon juice, tahini and olive oil until smooth.

Add the chopped avocado, cumin, few drops of chilli sauce (or as much as you like), salt and pepper to taste. Process again until very smooth, adding more olive oil if needed. Taste and adjust the seasoning.

To serve – spoon on a plate, dust with paprika, sprinkle with chilli flakes, top with chopped coriander leaves and drizzle with virgin olive oil.