Bodø/Glimt earned an astonishing 6-1 win against Roma and Tottenham were also beaten on a night of shocks.

Bodø/Glimt recorded the most eye-catching result in the UEFA Europa Conference League’s short history by beating Roma 6-1 in only their third group stage match in European competition.

Tottenham were also on the end of a surprise as they succumbed to Vitesse, but Feyenoord, PAOK, Gent, Maccabi Tel-Aviv and AZ Alkmaar were more impressive as they seized control of their groups.

A José Mourinho side conceded six goals in a game for the first time – in what was the 1008th match of his coaching career – as Bodø/Glimt earned the most famous success in their history. Erik Botheim and Patrick Berg gave the Norwegian outfit a dream start, but a comeback looked inevitable after Carles Pérez reduced arrears in the 28th minute.

Instead, Kjetil Knutsen’s men produced the performance of their lives, scoring four times after the break through Botheim, Ola Solbakken (2) and Amahl Pellegrino to leapfrog the Italian giants at the top of Group C.

José Mourinho, Roma coach: “Tonight we lost against a team with more quality, it’s as simple as that. I expected better, but it’s my responsibility. Every defeat leaves scars. I spoke frankly and honestly to the players﻿.”

Vitesse 1-0 Tottenham

The Dutch side earned their first ever victory against an English team in UEFA competition thanks to Maximilian Wittek’s thumping 78th-minute volley. Spurs lacked inspiration and creativity, though they came closest to scoring before the only goal when Bryan Gil’s curling effort cannoned back off the bar just after half-time.

Maximilian Wittek, Vitesse midfielder: “We felt in the first half that we were well in the game. We played good football, pressed them high and won the ball a lot. We wanted to continue in the second half like this and create more chances. In the end we deserved the win.”

The Dutch outfit strengthened their position at the top of Group E as they recorded an impressive, merited win over competition first-timers Union Berlin. Alireza Jahanbakhsh tapped in an early opener before Bryan Linssen’s quick thinking led to a second. Although Taiwo Awoniyi’s header gave the German visitors genuine hope, Luis Sinisterra’s late close-range effort kept the points in Rotterdam.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Feyenoord forward: “I’m very happy with my goal, but the most important thing is that we got the win. This season we want to do really well in the Conference League. So all the home games we play we should really win – nothing less.”

Maccabi Tel-Aviv’s 5-0 win at HJK in Group A was their biggest away from home in European competition.

Gent maintained their 100% record in Group B courtesy of a 1-0 victory away to Partizan, who also went into the match with two wins from two. The Belgian club will qualify if they win the reverse fixture on Matchday 4.

AZ Alkmaar remain unbeaten and top of Group D after seeing off Cluj 1-0, and it’s the same situation for Rennes in Group G after their 2-1 triumph at Mura.

PAOK are the new leaders of Group F after prevailing 2-1 away to Copenhagen, who had goalkeeper Kamil Grabara sent off inside ten minutes.

Basel and Qarabağ, who scored twice in the final 11 minutes after trailing, have opened up a six-point gap on the rest in Group H following respective wins against Omonoia and Kairat. Repeat the feat on Matchday 4 and both will progress with two games to spare.

All the Matchday 3 results

Group A: HJK 0-5 M. Tel-Aviv, Alashkert 0-3 LASK

Group B: Anorthosis 2-2 Flora, Partizan 0-1 Gent

Group C: Bodø/Glimt 6-1 Roma, CSKA-Sofia 0-1 Zorya Luhansk

Group D: CFR Cluj 0-1 AZ Alkmaar, Jablonec 2-2 Randers

Group E: Feyenoord 3-1 Union Berlin, M. Haifa 1-0 Slavia Praha

Group F: Copenhagen 1-2 PAOK, Slovan Bratislava 2-0 Lincoln Red Imps

Group G: Vitesse 1-0 Tottenham, Mura 1-2 Rennes

Group H: Qarabağ 2-1 Kairat, Basel 3-1 Omonoia