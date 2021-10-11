On Saturday Greece prevailed over Georgia 2-0 in the 11th hour of their seventh World Cup qualifiers match.

The first half of the match only saw one yellow card dealt to Emmanouil Siopis, with both teams struggling to gain any real traction on the field.

There was a moment of hope when Greece put the ball into the net, but the goal was disallowed as the vall narrowly came out before returning back into the Georgian box.

The second half did not seem to be much better despite John van’t Schip’s efforts switching around the players. Greece’s manager made the decision to bring out Dimitris Pelkas in Vangelis Pavlidis’ place one minute into the second half and in the 78th minute he decided to substitute in Christos Tzolis for Giorgos Masouras and topped the subs off by swapping Petros Mandalos for the yellow carded Siopis.

Van’t Schip’s choices hadn’t seemed to be paying off until the very final minutes of the game.

In the 90th minute Greece were given a chance with a penalty shot after a Georgian handball, which was successfully taken by Anastasios Bakasetas. With five minutes of extra time, the boys in white and blue pushed that extra bit harder, resulting in the team’s second goal.

First substitute Pelkas broke free from the Georgian defense to make it 2-0.

Greece will have the crucial chance to move up in the Group B rankings when they travel to Sweden on Tuesday. They currently sit three points behind its second-placed host.