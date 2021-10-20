Police are appealing for witnesses and information following an assault in Tower Hamlets.

Police were called at 00:48hrs on Wednesday, 20 October to Mile End Road, E3 following reports of a man seen in possession of a knife on board a Route N25 bus.

Officers attended and found a 34-year-old man [Victim 1] suffering from stab injuries. They immediately provided first aid.

The man was taken by the London Ambulance Service to an east London hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Two other men – aged 34 and 22 – were also taken to hospital for treatment to slash injuries; their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A 34-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. He was taken to an east London police station where he remains in custody.

A crime scene remains in place. Enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 244/20Oct. To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.