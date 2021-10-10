Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses after a triple shooting in Forest Gate.

Police were called just before 19:00hrs on Friday, 8 October to reports of a shooting in Upton Lane, E7. A number of suspects fired shots into a barber’s shop injuring three males, and moments later stabbed one of the victims.

Officers attended and administered first aid prior to the arrival of London Ambulance Service, who took all three males to hospital.

The 22-year-old man who had sustained both gunshot and stab injuries remains in hospital in a critical condition. The two other victims also remain in hospital. They are a 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old youth; neither of whom is in a life-threatening condition.

A car that was believed to have been used by the suspects, a black Audi A7, was abandoned in Devenay Road, E15. Crime scenes remain in place both in Upton Lane and Devenay Road and forensic work is ongoing.

DS Mat Freeman, Specialist Crime, said: “The use of a firearm last night in a crowded part of Newham was callous and reckless. I am determined to find those responsible and bring them to justice.

“I am appealing for information from members of the public and for any witnesses who have yet to speak with police to come forward. It is possible that members of the public may have captured footage of the incident or of those involved on phones or dashcam, and I ask anyone with material such as this to get in touch.

“The suspects made off in a black Audi A7 which was found abandoned. I need to hear from anyone who saw a group behaving suspiciously with this vehicle or recalls seeing an unfamiliar black Audi A7 parked in the area.”

At this early stage of the investigation, there have been no arrests.

To prevent further violence in the area a Section 60 has been authorised for the borough of Newham. This applies until 15:00hrs on Saturday, 9 October and gives officers additional stop and search powers.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 6941/08Sep. To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.