Plans for a thriving new development in the heart of Hendon are one step closer to becoming a reality.

Artist’s impression of the new development

Planning applications for a new development project in Hendon have now been submitted to the local planning authority. This is an important milestone for the project and follows the approval of the full business case by Councillors in July. Decisions on the submitted plans are expected to be taken later this year.

The proposed plans will see the transformation of old and underused buildings into modern and state-of-the-art new facilities. The Hendon Hub development will provide much needed homes for key workers and young adults, and create modern accommodation for Middlesex University students.

The scheme will also establish a brand new state-of-the-art public library. The PDSA Pet Hospital will be relocated to a newly designed purpose-built building nearby, keeping the PDSA at the heart of the local community.

Greener public spaces and improved landscaping will connect local people to innovative play spaces, public spaces and facilities, connecting the community from the Prince of Wales estate to the sites along The Burroughs.

Councillor Dan Thomas, Leader of Barnet Council, said: “Making these planning applications brings us a big step further towards starting work on the Hendon Hub. The development will benefit residents and communities based in Hendon, and draw much-needed investment to improve public spaces and university facilities that will be available for all to use.”

“Plans for Hendon Hub have been carefully and sympathetically designed by Barnet Council in partnership with Middlesex University. We have sought opinions of residents through an extensive public consultation earlier this year. We now invite residents to have their say on detailed plans as part of the statutory consultation process.”

Barnet Council has designed the Hendon Hub development as part of its plans to accommodate an expected growth in population in Hendon and the wider borough. The plans take into account what is needed today, and anticipate what will be needed by the future generations who will settle in the area and make it their home.

New buildings will be functional and designed to complement, and not consume, existing historical buildings. Where possible, the development will also bring some historic facilities back into community use.

The exciting plans at Hendon will see The Burroughs becoming the centre of modern new facilities and provide a place for everyone in a thriving Barnet.

Planning applications have been submitted and are now available to view online on Barnet Council’s planning system. More information about the proposed scheme can be found by visiting https://hendonhub.co.uk/ External link including the reference numbers of the various applications. The website also signposts residents to the planning applications, where they can submit their feedback online.