Islington Council has been recognised for its work managing nine green spaces in this year’s Green Flag Awards, winning three new awards and retaining the six it won in previous years.

The awards – which celebrate the most beautiful, well-managed outdoor spaces across the country and around the world – were given to Arundel Square, Rosemary Gardens and Whittington Park.

In addition, Caledonian Park, Landseer Gardens, Fortune Street Park, Gillespie Park, Wray Crescent Open Space and Highbury Fields all retained the Green Flag status they were awarded in previous years.

Meanwhile, Arlington Square and Paradise Park won Green Flag Community Awards, which celebrate spaces managed by voluntary and community groups.

This year, Islington’s public outdoor spaces have been more important than ever, providing space for people to exercise, relax and socialise, who may have been cautious about the spread of coronavirus in indoor settings.

The increased popularity of the borough’s green spaces has created extra work for the fantastic volunteers, community groups, and council staff who keep them looking clean, tidy and beautiful for everyone. The Green Flag Awards recognise and celebrate this vital work.

Cllr Rowena Champion, Islington Council’s Executive Member for Environment and Transport, said: “We are committed to making Islington a cleaner, greener and healthier borough. With the realities of the climate emergency becoming clearer every day, it is more important than ever to enhance our green spaces and to support the amazing range of wildlife that exists on our doorsteps. These Green Flag Awards are recognition of the steps we are taking to protect our natural environment.

“Our parks and green spaces are tremendous assets to the borough and our communities, allowing people to enjoy nature and the outdoors, and it’s fantastic to have Green Flag’s endorsement. We know how important these spaces are in supporting the health and well-being of people in Islington, especially those without their own private outdoor spaces, providing opportunities for formal and informal sport and leisure.

“We are so grateful for the outstanding efforts of council staff, volunteers and community groups, who have risen to the challenges of the past year and kept our green spaces looking beautiful.”

The Green Flag Awards, celebrating their 25th anniversary this year, are managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy. They exist to recognise and reward well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for their management across the nation. The scheme also operates in an additional 14 countries including Portugal, New Zealand and the USA.

Green Flag Award Scheme Manager, Paul Todd, said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved in making these sites worthy of Green Flag Awards.

“To meet the requirements demanded by the scheme is testament to the hard work of the staff and volunteers who do so much to ensure that the spaces have high standards of horticulture, safety and environmental management and are places that support people to live healthy lives.”

Any green space that is free to enter and accessible to the public is eligible to enter for a Green Flag Award.