Three men have been convicted of the killing of a 23-year-old man who was fatally stabbed in Haringey in May last year.

Tyrese Annan, 20 (23.02.01), of Sterling Road, Tottenham and Mizuki Brown, 25 (23.04.96), of Margery Street, WC1, were found guilty of the manslaughter of Jemal Ebrahim after a three-week trial at the Old Bailey on Friday, 22 October.

Abdul Gaffer, 25 (09.05.96), of Grangefield, Marquis Road, pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Thursday, 23 September.

They will be sentenced at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, 26 October.

The court heard police were called to Russell Road, N15, on 13 May 2020 to reports of a stabbing.

Jemal was found seriously injured and was treated at the scene by LAS medics. He was then taken to a north London hospital where he later died from his injuries.

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as a stab wound to the leg after his femoral artery was severed.

It was the prosecution case that Brown and Annan arrived at the scene in a silver Nissan Qashqai driven by Gaffer on a ‘ride-out’ intent on attacking any member, or perceived member, of a rival gang.

CCTV footage showed that Jemal was chased into an alleyway between Braemar Road and Southey Road. He was chased out of the alleyway by three youths, at least two of whom were armed with large knives.

At least two of the youths caught up with him and then ran off. CCTV captured three men running back towards the silver Nissan Qashqai and then getting in, before it rapidly left the area. It was the prosecution case Annan and Brown were involved in the chase and stabbing and Gaffer was the driver of the car.

CCTV analysis tracked the movement of the Nissan, which stopped in Effingham Road, N16. Brown, Annan and Gaffer were all then identified walking along streets in this area a short time later.

All three were arrested and charged in connection with Jemal’s death on 15 June 2020.

Five days after Jemal’s killing, in an apparent ‘tit for tat’ act of violence, Chad Gordon was shot dead on the Wiltshire Gardens Estate, just off Green Lanes. At least one of the gunmen involved in the shooting was a friend of Jemal Ebrahim. Chad was the victim of mistaken identity and had no gang links whatsoever.

Detective Inspector Andy McDonald, said: “Jemal Ebrahim was a young man who was endeavouring to make the best of his life. Having gone to China to study business and learn their language. He had a bright future ahead of him. He had returned to the UK and his return to China was hampered by Covid restrictions. Sadly, he was befriended and exploited by other young men in the locality who were embroiled in an all too common problem within our great city – postcode ‘gang’ wars. Where sadly, Jemal paid with his life as a result of the unprovoked, violent and indiscriminate actions of those that have been found / pleaded guilty.

“Young men who were prepared to drive to a neighbouring part of London in a vehicle armed with large knives. This stupid, pointless and cowardly attack resulted in several revenge ‘tit for tat’ incidents, where shots were fired before the tragic murder of Chad Gordon.

“This has been an extensive and diligent investigation by my team. However, we have been unable to positively identify and bring to justice two other men who were in the vehicle used by the attackers, and are equally as guilty. Whilst I am pleased that these verdicts can bring some closure to Jemal’s family, this investigation is not over.

“If anyone has any information that can lead to the identity and conviction of these individuals can I urge you to contact 020 8358 0200 quoting Operation SCHOLES or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 where your information will be treated in the strictest confidence.”

In a statement Jemal’s sister Nema, said: “Our hearts are broken, Jemal had a promising life ahead of him, from leaving the country for good at the young age of 16 to pursue education abroad to then finalising his first year of business school in Hangzhou, China before returning for the Christmas holiday and been stuck here due to Covid.

“A postcode should not determine whether you are to live or not, and its completely devastating that another young boy lost his life following this, our thoughts are with the family always.”