THOUSANDS marched in Cyprus today to condemn Turkey’s occupation of the island and call for “the reunification of our country and our people.”

The demonstration was organised by the Progressive Party of Working People (Akel) and backed by 106 Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot organisations.

In a common statement the organisations condemned failures to resolve the so-called Cyprus question, with talks having stalled without progress.

But they said that today’s action should be used as “a stepping stone to rebuild the momentum in our common struggle for the reunification of our country and people.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan inflamed tensions during a visit to the island earlier this year, when he marked the 47th anniversary of the Turkish invasion and Cyprus’s subsequent division.

It left the island partitioned into two main parts: the Republic of Cyprus, located mainly in the south and west, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, which is not recognised internationally.

A UN buffer zone separates the two entities, with the north of Cyprus considered occupied territory and subject to an ongoing political dispute.

During his visit Mr Erdogan outlined plans to build a new parliament and said he was going to reopen the abandoned resort of Varosha in the southern quarter of Famagusta, whose inhabitants fled a Turkish invasion in 1974.

But it was his comments demanding a two-state solution to the crisis that drew sharpest criticism, with Akel stating at the time that “the definitive partition of our country has never been more visible.”

Mr Erdogan has rejected talks mediated by the United Nations, insisting that third parties cannot intervene in the process, which has dealt a serious blow to hopes for reunification.

Protesters are now calling for “strengthening the co-operation of all forces of society on both sides of the divide to work together in order to safeguard peace for the reunification of the island within the framework of a bi-communal, bi-zonal federation.”

Akel condemned increased Turkish aggression and the illegal occupation of Famagusta.

It called on Ankara to abide by international law and UN resolutions on the status of Varosha and to re-engage with talks on reunification.

“We stress that the Turkish provocations and illegal activities serve solely the permanent division of the Cypriots and of their common homeland,” an Akel statement said.

“We would like to reiterate our support towards … Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, who continue to fight for bringing peace on their war-torn island, to curb any hegemonic interferences and reunite their country to provide a hopeful and prosperous future to the generations to come.”

Speeches

Speech by the General Secretary of the C.C. of AKEL S.Stefanou at the March for Solution and Reunification

3rd October 2021, Deryneia, Famagusta Cultural Centre

Dear friends,

Standing before you in this symbolic area – so close and so far from our beloved Famagusta – I keep thinking of a paraphrase of a verse written by the Turkish poet Nazim Hikmet that scarred all those of us who lived through that horrific summer of 1974:

“If half of my heart lies, doctor, here, the other half lies in Varosha.”

I am certain I feel even more overwhelmed – like all of you too – given that for some now Turkey, violating relevant resolutions and decisions, has opened part of the sealed off area of Famagusta, revealing the skeletons of buildings, the overgrown with grass roads, the hanging signs and the houses that have been looted. This picture of abandonment encompasses all the pain and losses spanning almost half a century in our homeland.

Normally we say that time stopped still together with the heartbeat of the occupied city, but time proves to be merciless as the years go by swallowing up our hopes for a solution.

But today we didn’t come here to weep over the ruins.

We came here to strengthen the hope for a solution, which we must not be allowed to fade away.

We are here to reaffirm once again our will to continue the struggle for a solution and reunification.

We have gathered here today to redefine what unites us.

What makes us determined!

What inspires us!

We are united, determined and inspired by the prospect of seeing our country united again, without barbed wires of division.

Dear friends,

The path towards our country’s permanent partition finding us passively following developments undisturbed is tragic. Also tragic is if we permit memory to fade as we submit to forgetfullness and oblivion.

Varosha is ringing the alarm to us, but the messages are coming from everywhere, from every corner of our occupied land and from every area of free Cyprus: Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots should join our voices and demand a solution, reunification and peace.

We want this March for peace and reunification we are holding to show the way again to those who persist in struggling to fulfill the vision for a common homeland within the framework of a bizonal, bicommunal federation with political equality as described by the UN.

We want this March to show the way again to all those who know that the only way to secure the future of our children and grandchildren is to live again in a free, common homeland that will be managed together by Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots.

Dear friends,

The Cyprus problem is at its worst phase and believe me, this is not a figure of speech. It is the stark and nightmarish reality.

A reality that is being shaped by the prolonged deadlock and absence of any negotiations.

By the insistence of Turkey and the Turkish Cypriot leadership on a two state solution.

By the illegal opening of part of the sealed off area of Famagusta and the imposition of new fait accompli there.

Even the reluctance to issue a communiqué on the trilateral meeting in New York and the appointment of a UN Special Envoy reflects the magnitude of the impasse on the Cyprus problem.

It is very easy for me, but also perfectly honest, to talk for hours on end about the unprecedented intransigence and the partitionist behaviour in general of Turkey and Ersin Tatar. AKEL does not miss any opportunity or occasion to do so, because the causes of the problems and illegal actions should be denounced. Besides, today’s march has this character and content as well.

However, to break the deadlock and achieve a solution, it isn’t enough for us to be denouncing Turkey and its illegal occupation. It is imperative that we underline how the Greek Cypriot side must handle the situation and what specific initiatives it should take things move forward, as far as it depends on it, to break the deadlock.

Our position, confirmed by the latest developments, is that we must continue to persistently seek the resumption of the negotiations from the point where they were interrupted in 2017, on the basis of the Guterres Framework and safeguarding all the convergences recorded. This was and is the position of the Secretary General of the UN for four years. This is the common ground that is currently being sought. If we do not insist on this position the deadlock will be further entrenched given the major differences that exist between the two sides.

It is known that AKEL disagrees – and criticizes – Nikos Anastasiades for his handlings and the so-called “new ideas”. These “new ideas” annul core convergences and clash with the position for a continuation of the negotiations from the point they were interrupted at Crans Montana.

Our view is that the President’s policy leaves room for Turkey without political cost to promote partition and refuel the deadlock. This situation gives the opportunity to external powers to also promote “new ideas”, derailing the solution towards confederation.

Our criticism of N.Anastasiades does not stem from any oppositionist intentions.

It is a responsible patriotic stand towards our homeland and people.

It is a cry of anguish about the developments on the Cyprus problem and the gloomy prospect that is being formulated.

Yes, we are worried. Others may be comfortable with the gradual slide towards partition.

We will never compromise with partition because we know that partition represents a permanent source of danger.

We do not want – and have no right – to leave such a legacy to the future generations.

Comrades in the struggle for a solution and reunification,

With half of our hearts here and the other half behind the checkpoints, we marched together on the path of hope for a just and viable solution. Together we will continue to march on the same path.

This country belongs to us and it is ours.

We are entitled to envision – and want it – as a whole!

Long live our Cyprus!

Long live our people!

Speech by Koral Asiam, President of DEVIS, on behalf of the Turkish Cypriot Platform “This Country is Ours” to the March for Solution and Reunification, Deryneia, 3 October 2021

Brave people who oppose being imprisoned in half of your country, patriot brothers and sisters who understand Peace as a virtue and are fighting for it, all of you who insist on reunification and Peace fighting against those who impose separation – all of you who shout that this country is our common homeland, welcome!

The heart of all the patriots who organized themselves in the Platform “This Country is Ours”, the biggest platform that continues our common struggle in the north, is present here and its heart beats with yours. At the same time even symbolically we marched together and shouted for our common cause.

Although we came close to a solution at Crans Montana, the Greek Cypriot leadership clearly tried to win votes from the chauvinist circles and sacrificed the solution in the elections. It subsequently submitted proposals outside the framework and continued the blame game, buying time. Two years passed by and then a realistic roadmap was agreed at the Berlin meeting under the auspices of the UN.

After a short period of time after the voting procedure for the Turkish Cypriot leader, this time the Turkish Cypriot leadership and Turkey brought the two-state issue to the fore and became the reason why we are once again in the same deadlock.

The leaders of both communities present as new and creative their proposals for a solution completely outside the parameters of the UN.

Varosha, a common value of our homeland, must not be turned into an issue that prevents the solution, but into a confidence-building issue, with the implementation of the relevant UN resolutions 550 and 789.

It must be understood that the fait accompli imposed not only consolidate the partition, but also the tensions that already exist in our region.

The road to peace is very clear. Turning the Guterres Framework into a guide, negotiations must begin with the aim of achieving a solution of bizonal, bicommunal federation based on political equality as defined by the decisions of the UN.

All the forces in favour of a solution must put pressure in this direction and work together.

Those who are struggling against the solution should know that we will build our common homeland on the basis of our common culture. We no longer tolerate the non-solution. To this day we have been struggling for peace and friendship on this island. We will continue to do so until we achieve our goals.

With our common values we will seek to solve our problems, turning Cyprus into an island of peace.

Long live the United Federal Cyprus!

Address to the “March for Solution and Reunification” organised by AKEL

by Martin Schirdewan, Co-Chair of The LEFT- GUE/NGL in the European Parliament

Deryneia, Cyprus, 3 October, 2021

Dear Friends, dear Comrades,

Today is a significant day for all those in Cyprus and beyond, who believe in a future of peace, in a future that will belong to all Cypriots, in a future where Greek Cypriots, Turkish Cypriots, Maronites, Armenians and Latins will be building together the country they want their children to grow in and prosper.

Today is a significant day also for me. I have walked with you all and sensed your decisiveness and determination to make your voice heard loud and clear demanding Solution and Reunification. I promise you that this is the voice that I will convey to the European Parliament.

We in the Group of The LEFT in the European Parliament have been following over the years the situation in the Cyprus problem; our AKEL comrades have been informing and alerting us of the worrying developments and together we have been acting in favour of Solution and Reunification.

The threat of permanent division hovering over Cyprus would be a disastrous perspective for Cyprus and its people – Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots alike – but also for the peoples of this troubled region of the Eastern Mediterranean and Middle East. Such a development would be unacceptable for the European Union. Hence, I strongly believe that the European Union has a responsibility vis-à-vis the Republic of Cyprus, just like towards any other member-state; but not simply in order to express solidarity, which is the minimum it should do. The EU has to send a very clear message to Turkey- a candidate EU member – that it should stop obstructing the solution and reunification of Cyprus. That the occupation of Cyprus – and of any other country in that matter – in the 21st century, is an anachronism and must end.

As the UN Secretary-General has asked negotiations have to resume from where they were left in Crans Montana. There is an agreed framework – that of a Bizonal Bicommunal Federation with political equality as this is prescribed by the UN. All the accumulated work and convergencies achieved over the years in the negotiations should be protected and serve the aim to reach as soon as possible a comprehensive solution. In our understanding the international law should prevail; the UN resolutions should be respected and implemented. With the necessary political will and the strong push from the people, the Cyprus problem can be solved in favour of its people.

Yesterday I was here and I saw how more than 47 years of occupation have deeply scared the renowned city of Famagusta and especially the sealed-off area of Varosha. The violation of the status quo in Varosha constitutes a gross violation of the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions and our Group has repeatedly condemned it. These actions and provocations should end. Varosha should be returned to their lawful inhabitants.

The future of Cyprus is not partition – the future is peace and prosperity for Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots alike – to the benefit of the region, of Europe and the international community as a whole.

This is the first time I am in Cyprus, but I can assure you that your struggle for Solution and Reunification, your strong message urging for peace in this corner of the Eastern Mediterranean, resonates with me and I will carry it on to the European Parliament and all possible fora.

LYSI KAI EPANENOSI – Solution and Reunification