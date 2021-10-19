Aimed at families with children from the ages of seven to 11 years old this brand-new, live and interactive theatre event will be touring exclusively across libraries all over Hertfordshire in the last week of October.

Hertfordshire Libraries have worked with the newly formed Hertfordshire-based Teasel Productions to develop the family theatre show, Book Sleuths in a Bind: A Very Puzzling Case.

From Saturday 23 to Sunday 31 October, Book Sleuths in a Bind will tour in 17 libraries across the county, with a total of 21 performances to choose from. Two of the shows will have British Sign Language interpretation. The interactive event features two sleuths who are on the case of a mysterious disappearance. As the story progresses, the audience will be given the opportunity to work on exciting clues to help the sleuths find out the culprit. For example, the families will be encouraged to crack codes and find answers to help the sleuths solve the case.

Hertfordshire County Council Executive Member for Education, Libraries & Lifelong Learning Cllr Terry Douris said: ‘This is a delightful opportunity for families to make the most out of the half-term break and to experience one of the biggest events that Hertfordshire libraries have ever seen. We are delighted to be offering sessions with British Sign Language Interpreters, so that as many families as possible get to enjoy a locally-produced theatre show following a stormy period for the Arts Industry.’

The events are being funded by Arts Council England, following Teasel Productions successful application for a Project Grant worth £14,900. The project is therefore supported by Arts Council England, Auria Accountancy Hertfordshire and Touring Arts In Libraries, part of the National Rural Touring Forum.

Teasel Production’s Nicola Pollard said: “It’s a brand new venture, and we really hope the families of Hertfordshire will support us in October. We will provide a fun family outing, bring your thinking caps as our Book Sleuths need all the help they can get!”

For more information and to book tickets Book Sleuths in a Bind: Live Theatre in Libraries (hertfordshire.gov.uk)

For the event’s trailer: Hertfordshire Book Sleuths Promo – YouTube.