THE most popular baby names for boys and girls in Worcester have been revealed.

Last year, the most popular girls and boys names in the city were Willow and Theo.

Nationally, the most popular names were Olivia and Oliver with neither of Worcester’s top names entering the top ten.

Olivia and Oliver have topped the charts for the fifth year running and were also among the most popular names in the city too.

Willow is popular with celebrities with singer P!nk and actor Will Smith both having children with that name.

Television show Buffy the Vampire Slayer also featured a character called Willow which may have influenced parents’ decision.Footballer Theo Walcott or perhaps even Dragons’ Den star Theo Paphitis may have provided inspiration for the city’s top boys name.

There were 13 babies with the name Theo and nine with the name Willow born to mums who live in Worcester.

Additionally, another six babies were born with the longer version of Theo – Theodore – in 2020.

The results are only based on the national top 100 names recorded by ONS.

Other popular names for Worcester babies include Jacob, Oscar and Charlie as well as Phoebe, Olivia and Mia and Ella.