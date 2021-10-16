I’m every woman

…it’s all in me. The Whitney Houston song does not feature in the hilariously irreverent musical & Juliet (Shaftesbury Theatre), making its long awaited return to the West End. However, the central character is a woman on a mission and it’s certainly all in her. We all know the story of the fated young lovers but David West Read’s re-imagining poses some juicy questions. What if Juliet’s ending was really just her beginning? What if she decided to choose her own fate? What if indeed and revelling in all of this is songwriter and producer Max Martin, who with the help of “friends” (as credited in the programme) has provided the music and lyrics. Quite literally, for all the songs are those that he has written throughout a hugely successful career. He has rehashed them for the show, he even includes a harpsichord in an ironic nod of respect to the great Bard and the times in which he lived.

The pantomimic plot allows for all sorts of shenanigans in which the self-satisfied Shakespeare (Oliver Tompsett) is emotionally bullied by wife Anne Hathaway (Cassidy Janson) into allowing her to rewrite the whole thing. There follows a Juliet version of Jack Kerouac’s On the Road but now in true contemporary mode it is an independent woman with another woman along with gender fluid cum non-binary friends, at least that’s how I understood it. Understood or not it is a bundle of fun and the songs keep it moving along at a relentless speed pounding inexorably to a technicolour climax. This being a ‘feminist’ musical I’m pleased to report that three women steal the show. Janson’s Hathaway is sidesplittingly funny and Melanie Le Barrie is similarly entertaining as the sarcastic Nurse while Miriam-Teak Lee struts her stuff and owns the stage as the eponymous heroine. Vocally superb and stylistically supreme in Paloma Young’s brilliant costumes, a post-modern take on the Elizabethan era, she is the #MeToo and BLM Juliet of her age.

I confess to not recognising any of the songs, but they suit Luke Sheppard’s camp and colourful production very well providing a loose but easy to follow narrative thread. A neon light musical that will delight Gen Z, especially #FreeBritney campaigners (one of her songs features here), though they may find it too long (around two and a half hours) to be away from their tech and social media. Let’s leave the last word to Whitney… Anything you want done baby, I’ll do it naturally, ‘Cause I’m every woman…as is this Juliet.

Meanwhile, Abiola Strouthina has a novel experience…

Every visit to Shakespeare’s Globe is a treat. Its indoor venue, the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse, has a lovely warm atmosphere and this was my first visit. Metamorphoses is a new piece of theatre, written by Sami Ibrahim, Laura Lomas and Sabrina Mahfouz, inspired by Ovid. It has two directors, Sean Holmes and Holly Race Roughan. That collective approach is ultimately the strength and weakness of this piece. It is inevitably a slightly chimerical play. The stories; Roman adaptations of Greek myths, focus on transformation, both physical and psychological, and the play itself shifts between tragedy and comedy, horror and song. Like one of the many doomed protagonists, the transformation isn’t always tidy, sometimes the tonal whiplash is too great, but all in all it’s an emotionally exhausting powerhouse of storytelling, and seeing it performed in the minimalistic house style lit only by candlelight hammers home just how influential these ancient stories were to Shakespeare.

And Marquinhos Hyatt is thrilled by operatic drama…

The story of Janáček’s Jenufa (Royal Opera House) is bleak and tragic, a family tale of addiction, violence, desire, illegitimacy and hidden secrets. Claus Guth’s production is gripping and the minimalist setting allows us to focus on the unfolding sadness and a score which shrouds it in darkness but wonderfully brings everything into the light at key moments. Rarely I have been so rapt in a performance venue, even more so because I knew nothing of it beforehand. The singing is of a quality that demands your utmost attention ranging from passionate and painful to passages that are beautifully lyrical and poignant. Asmik Grigorian’s soprano is warm yet sharp and clean and she effortlessly interprets and colours the Slavic music. Par excellence and yet she is outshone, both dramatically and vocally, by Karita Mattila, in the role of Kostelnicka, a complex stepmother with an abusive backstory and Machiavellian scheming. Her stage presence is immense. Plaudits also to the orchestra conducted by Henrik Nánási who straddle the classical and Moravian folk melodies with superb playing. A superlative occasion.

Rubina Kangaris too is wrapped up in acute emotions…

Be it coincidence or not recently both TV and theatre are giving us dramatised versions of our world dealing with epidemics while we continue struggling with a pandemic. The Normal Heart (National Theatre) is an autobiographical play by Larry Kramer. Written during the 1980’s “gay plague” in New York, it is incredibly moving but also fervently defiant as it highlights the campaigning work of brave activists battling against prejudicial behaviour which ostracised a whole community because of homosexual love and “their infectious disease”. It premiered in London in 1986 and its impact today is just as devastating in its revelation. It is set inside a gay health advocacy organisation co-founded by radical warrior Ned Weeks (Ben Daniels) and led by Bruce Niles (Luke Norris) his polar opposite who is still in the closet.

On Vicki Mortimer’s bare circular set but for a fire pit Dominic Cooke’s production is supercharged with emotion, all skilfully portrayed by a first rate cast. What is especially effective is how it shows the reality of a community united yet also divided by powerful egos. Daniels is a furnace of passion as is Liz Carr as disease specialist Dr Brookner. You feel the desperation so badly and the ending had me in tears. Not for the faint hearted but the journey is educational, riveting and an incredible experience.

Finally, Sotira Kyriakides enjoys a series of intoxicated tales …

Matthew Bourne is best known for his all-male version of Swan Lake, where a prince has a dalliance with a butch swan. His Midnight Bell (Sadler’s Wells) had no swans and featured both male and female dancers, who enacted their tales of desire and longing in the setting of the eponymous pub in 1930’s London. The production evoked period ambience as the characters went about their business, mainly on the prowl. The knowing tribute to the wonderful yet rather overlooked novels of Patrick Hamilton was a neat concept and helped add layers of atmosphere to their daily dalliances.

Some of the dancers interspersed their wonderful moves with miming to period songs, which provided both humour and sadness. Lez Brotherston’s excellent set and costumes did a great job in highlighting each episode. As one would expect from Bourne, gay yearning was also part of the melange, making its own contribution to the melting pot, interweaving with all the other stories of love and sex. The dancing oozed sensuality and wanton physicality, making for an evening where you emerged feeling that you yourself had partaken in the characters’ quest for yet more salacious satisfaction. All executed with elan, sensuality and grace.

