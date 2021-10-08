When less is so much more

Samuel Beckett’s Breath is said to be the shortest play ever written. He was very specific, “thirty five seconds.” Octogenarian Caryl Churchill’s What If If Only (Royal Court) is a lengthy 20 minutes in comparison. It is the best 20 minutes I have spent in a theatre in a long time. Since lockdown and prior, I sat in theatres praying, yearning, wanting to scream out at playwrights who stuff their work with just that, unnecessary stuffing. Churchill dives into metaphysics exploring some of the most difficult emotions we humans have to deal with. Lost in its intensity and wit – underlying the seriousness is a comical insight into the human psyche – it opens up some of the crazy secrets and life behaviours that we all have.

Someone (John Heffernan) – that’s you, me and anybody else – is in conversation with the love of his life who has passed. Nothing strange in that. The fact that he is talking about apples and those that an artist might choose to paint is strange. Yet moments later it is not, as you consider all the “strange” things we all have done and continue to do in our daily lives. In that one scene, absurd, surreal, odd and so very human. Linking that furtiveness and offering up much more is Future (Linda Bassett), who appears to have been awoken from the afterlife, making appearances in various forms and providing us with visions of what our future may be. A case of the good, the bad and unthinkable.

Churchill then throws us off balance with the introduction of a child (Jasmine Nyenya) who is ostensibly our hope for the future but does little to soothe Someone for whom bereavement is overwhelming. The child is also a disconcerting presence for Future as she appears to be contemplating the potentially devastating impact of our selfish self-destruct legacy. In truth that is my interpretation and all others are valid too. Making all of this such a riveting watch is the excellent acting. Bassett is astonishingly good and director James Macdonald executes a beautifully crafted and nuanced production. Within seconds the tone and the pace change keeping you on your toes. Every word matters, no unnecessary verbiage. Short, sweet, thrilling.

Meanwhile Susanna Rogeriou is absorbed by the evidence…

The magnificent London County Hall is perfect for Agatha Christie’s Witness for the Prosecution, a courtroom drama which had me on the edge of my seat. And what a seats the! Complete with a drop-down desktop, perfect for glass of wine.

From the start you are part of the play, with court ushers bringing witnesses into court just behind us. We then watch up close as they leave the stand and exit into the corridors of County Hall. The sound effects are subtle and set the scene with action popping up in the shadows and the public gallery.

Great performances from the whole cast, with the handsome Joe McNamara playing the part of the cheeky and charming Leonard Vole, but for me Emer McDaid is an exceptionally convincing and delectable femme fatale in the role of Romaine as his wife. I was left guessing up to the closing minutes of the play. Obviously I cannot reveal the outcome, and to be honest the plot has so many last minute twists I am not sure I even remember whodunnit! My only disappointment? I was not a member of the jury. You could be, so don’t miss.

Finally, Gracia Erinoglu salutes dance royalty…

In a recent interview choreographer Kate Prince said, “I have no control over whether my ideas are good or bad; I just have ideas.” I’m here to tell you her ideas are consistently brilliant and her latest creation, Message in a Bottle (Peacock Theatre), is topical, poignant and choreographic storytelling par excellence, all performed to the music of Sting. It homes in on a community in a far off country and some of the imagery is very relevant to war torn countries and the plight of refugees. Love, militancy, stateless people and all the emotions that go with that. It includes a range of dance styles including hip-hop, street improvs and sequences that take your breath away. It brought tears to me eyes, both of elation for the production and devastation for those who suffer in this way. The message in the bottle? Go see this!

What If If Only – www.royalcourttheatre.com

Witness for the Prosecution – www.witnesscountyhall.com

Message in a Bottle – www.sadlerswells.com