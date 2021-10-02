Vroom vroom!

How many coup de théâtre’s and spectacular scenes can a production cram in before you begin to ask the question if seeing really is believing. In the case of Back to the Future: The Musical (Adelphi Theatre) I lost count. This is a show that will delight audiences well into the future and no doubt fans of the three movies will be very pleased with the sci-fi magicality that it offers. Maybe the producers and director John Rando are making up for lost time. It has taken them seemingly forever to get from film to stage, desperate to prove that impossible is nothing. Come the interval I was gasping for breath and my audio visual sensibilities were off the Richter scale and I haven’t even mentioned that car yet.

Bob Gale’s script, he was co-creator of the film, ensures we get the tale as told on celluloid. Small-town California teen Marty McFly is thrown back into the 1950s when an experiment by his eccentric scientist friend ‘Doc’ Brown goes awry. Travelling through time in a modified DeLorean car, Marty encounters young versions of his parents and must make sure that they fall in love or he’ll cease to exist. Marty has to return to his own time and save the life of Doc Brown. Telling that story should be easy enough. Rando’s approach is to blind us, not with the science, but by making every scene a climactic experience of its own. Visually it is pretty mind blowing on a set design by Tim Hatley that should come with a health warning and a free pair of sun shades such is its intensity and impact. In this case we are blinded, by the light.

The new songs by Glenn Ballard and Alan Silvetsri are a nice atmospheric addition to the likes of The Power of Love and Chuck Berry’s (who would have made for a great Doc) Johnny B. Goode but none are particularly memorable. Similarly the choreography is snappy and executed at high speed but ultimately everything is overshadowed by the incredible special effects. Seeing the DeLorean car is one thing but watching it in action is a sensational achievement especially when it does the time travel bit. The electrifying clock tower sequence is an astonishing finale that had me thumbing through the programme to find the person responsible for all of this. Chris Fisher is the man. A member of the Magic Circle, this is theatrical magic as he makes this impossible believable.

Roger Bart (Doc) is a very likeable nut-job of a nutty professor for whom the normal, one dimensional world is a bore. His unconventional behaviour and demeanour are a delightful distraction for Olly Dobson’s Marty, a perky lad who is like a wind-up toy on ever ready batteries. A very entertaining duo. Unrelenting and hard wired to please, the show is blinking bonkers, fantastical and a wild, wild ride. Strap in tight and enjoy.

And Rubina Kangari enjoys his master’s voice…

One day my daughter asked, very sincerely, “Mum, why can’t I write like Shakespeare?” My reply was instant, “For the same reason I can’t write like Ayckbourn.” Relatively Speaking (Jermyn Street Theatre) is set in 1965 and homes in on a co-habiting couple, Greg (Christopher Bonwell) and Ginny (Lianne Harvey) and Philip (James Simmons) and his befuddled wife Sheila (Rachel Fielding). The plot is hilarious, a comedy of misunderstandings and mistaken identities with all sorts of Ayckbournesque sub-plots and astute observations.

Simmons’ comic timing is terrific while Bonwell is flustered and endearing. Fielding does a fantastic job as the unsatisfied yet accommodating middle class English housewife and Harvey is equally impressive as the deceiving girlfriend who wants to make things right. Even though the theatre is tiny and felt a tad cramped, Robert Nerford’s production is neatly executed and the intimacy of the space made one feel quite involved with the action. No, I’ll never be able to write like that.

Back to the Future: The Musical www.backtothefuturemusical.com

Relatively Speaking – www.jermynstreettheatre.co.uk