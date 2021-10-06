The UN continues to work with the leaders of the two communities in Cyprus to move the Cyprus issue forward in a positive direction, said Spokesman of the UN Secretary General Stephane Dujarric who was called to comment on President’s Anastasiades statement, for the non-issuance of a statement by the United Nations after the informal meeting in New York.



“It has been a long-standing issue that the UN has been involved in, and he will continue to work in that direction, in very good faith”, said Dujarric.

Replying to a journalist`s question, why the SG changed his mind for the special envoy he said that he is not aware of SG changing his decision since he never announced a decision in the first place.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory. Numerous UN backed talks to reunite the island have failed to yield results.