Statement by AKEL C.C. Spokesperson Giorgos Koukoumas

26 October 2021, AKEL C.C. Press Office, Nicosia

From the Seychelles and the private jets of the Saudi Arabian tycoon to the ‘golden’ passport industry, from the Nicos Anastasiades law firm to the Pandora Papers every day that Mr. Anastasiades is in power, drags the country in the mud even more.

Of course, Mr. Anastasiades brought the country to this point because he had DISY President Averof Neophytou and ruling DISY party as an accomplice and advocate. The ruling Anastasiades-Averof Neophytou duo is responsible for Cyprus’ humiliation across Europe.

Our homeland and the rule of law in the country need to be defended from the ruling elite that has put its own interests over and above our country’s interests.

Those of us who believe that Cyprus deserves better, will demonstrate that enough is enough this coming Saturday, 30 October, at 10:30am, outside the Presidential Palace.