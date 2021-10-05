3 October 2021. ‘Haravgi’ newspaper

Article by Eleni Mavrou, AKEL Political Bureau member

The day of liberation and conquest of a people’s national sovereignty is an occasion for celebration. For us Cypriots, things are not that simple. At the same time as Makarios and Kutchuk, on 17 February 1959, were signing the “birth certificate” of the Republic of Cyprus, the independence of Cyprus was simultaneously being undermined.

A mutilated shackled independence was imposed on the Cypriot people, which was also fatally embraced by both the British military bases, as well as the Treaties of Alliance and Guarantee. In practice, the Zurich-London Agreements laid the foundations of a mechanism of foreign intervention (both political and military) and undermined the unity of the Cypriot people, the only solid foundation on which the future of our small country could be built.

This, of course, does not diminish its importance. The turn towards independence created, in the historical context of that period, a perspective of the highest historical and political importance and in the process became an important weapon in the struggles our people waged for its survival.

If the support and strengthening of the entity of the common Cypriot state was important for the survival of our people from the very first moment of its establishment, after the 1974 territorial and population separation it became imperative. The policy of separation and partition was based on the erroneous perception on both sides that the Cypriot state is not a common home and conquest of Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots. And, unfortunately, this outlook continues to prevail in the minds of many people in both communities.

However, if the Republic of Cyprus did not operate then, this does not mean that it did not create the unique historical precedent that can reverse the invasion’s fait accompli and permit Cyprus to survive in the new historical context we live in. The Republic of Cyprus, in a new form, due to the historical changes, that of a bizonal bicommunal federation, is the only one that can lead us to a peaceful future.

If we have to admit anything, it is that not all of us have loved the Republic of Cyprus as much as we should have. We did not all perceive it as a protective shield to ward off aggressions and a common gain of both Greek and Turkish Cypriots on which we can build a better future.

Most people now understand that the permanent perpetuation of the current division through time with the imposition of such fait accompli and the consolidation of such situations that will make the reunification of Cyprus impossible, is perhaps the greatest threat to the entity and integrity of the Republic of Cyprus.

History is always subject to open assertion, an arena of open struggle. Let us hope that the experiences accumulated over these 61 years – often traumatic and painful – of the Republic of Cyprus’ journey have taught us enough lessons to allow us so that we can to find the path to the future.

Postscript:

The events commemorating Cyprus independence have their importance. This year, the official celebrations again took place with a military parade. But much more symbolic is the march that is taking place today in the Deryneia with occupied Famagusta in sight where Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots are marching together to assert the reunification of our land.