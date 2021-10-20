The Feast of St. Luke, the Apostle and Evangelist, has been solemnly celebrated in the homonymic Church of Birmingham.

His Grace Bishop Maximos of Melitene, accompanied by His Very Reverence Archimandrite Nikodemos Anagnostopoulos, Chancellor of the Archdiocese, presided over the Feast.

In his sermon at Vespers, joined by the city’s clergy, His Grace referred to the challenges of evangelism and mission in our days. In his homily at the Divine Liturgy, His Grace commented on the gospel passage of the day.

The two priests of the Church, Fr. Christos Stefanou and Fr. Nikolaos-Loukas Katafyllidis, along with the President of the Community, Mr. Anastasios Menoikos, and the faithful parishioners, welcomed His Grace Bishop Maximos of Melitene. At the same time, His Grace conveyed to them the blessing of His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain.

Following the Divine Liturgy, the Community offered His Grace the holy icon of All the Saints of Cyprus and organized an official meal in his honour.

