Scenes for the fourth instalment of the hit American action franchise The Expendables will start shooting in Thessaloniki on October 30, the film’s producer, Robert Van Norden of Millennium Media has revealed.

Speaking to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, Van Norden said: “The initial plan for Expendables 4 did not include Greece. This happened after The Enforcer,” referring to an action thriller that also had scenes shot in Thessaloniki earlier this year.

“We are very happy with the result and with the cooperation we had with everyone here in Greece,” he added.

The Expendables 4 stars Jason Statham, Megan Fox, Sylvester Stallone and Dolph Lundgren. Most of the filming will take place on a set built by Millennium in Thermi, southeast of Thessaloniki.