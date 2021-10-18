The Eastern Mediterranean region can be transformed into a zone of stability, growth and prosperity, if all parties acknowledge that our common interest is to work together, pledged Defence Minister, Charalambos Petrides.

He was addressing the opening ceremony for the 4th Regional Strategic Leadership Programme. The course was organised by the Defence Academy of the United Kingdom and Cranfield University.

This Course constitutes just one of the various activities which are included into the Bilateral Defence Cooperation Programme between the Republic of Cyprus and the United Kingdom.

Undoubtedly, he said, the two countries have achieved significant progress the last years, in enhancing our bilateral cooperation in the fields of defence and security.

In his remarks, Petrides said the region has been at the heart of significant conflicts and geostrategic developments due to its central strategic location at the crossroads of three continents and of major civilizations and religions.

“The illegal and provocative seismic surveys and drilling activities by Turkey in the Exclusive Economic Zone of the Republic of Cyprus, Turkey’s illegal activities in the Continental Shelf of Greece, which are violating their sovereign rights, do not comply with the international and European law but also the Law of the Sea and constitute an immediate risk to the stability of the entire region with unknown consequences”, the minister remarked.

He also referred to Turkey’s decision to proceed with the creation of new fait accompli, announcing on the 23rd of July further illegal actions regarding the reopening of part of the fenced of area of Varosha, noting that the occupying regime gave for use to the Turkish army, an area of 145 thousand square meters located in Karpasia peninsula, within the boundaries of the community of Rizokarpaso.

“The Eastern Mediterranean is of cardinal importance for regional security with wider significance for the global security system. The situation demands concerted action”, Petrides remarked, adding that Cyprus has maintained long-standing historical ties of friendship, cooperation, and mutual understanding with all neighbouring countries, with the exception of Turkey for well–known reasons. The common denominator for the countries that participate in these cooperation mechanisms is the understanding that these arrangements serve as a model of regional dialogue, contributing to the consolidation of peace, stability, and prosperity but also as a tool for achieving greater understanding and cooperation.



“The Eastern Mediterranean region can be transformed into a zone of stability, growth and prosperity, if all parties acknowledge that our common interest is to work together, in order to create conditions fostering maritime and energy security”, the Defence Minister said, adding that in this framework, “we consider the United Kingdom a key partner in this effort to address common threats and security, and we believe that it has an important role to undertake, as a country with a longstanding tradition and influence on the international scene, but also as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council”.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Turkish troops invaded and occupied the island`s northern third.