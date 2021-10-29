The General Secretary of the Central Committee of AKEL met with the Ambassador of Germany

29 October 2021, AKEL C.C. Press Office, Nicosia

The General Secretary of the Central Committee of AKEL, Stefanos Stefanou, met today with the German Ambassador to Cyprus, Anke Schlimm. The General Secretary of AKEL informed the German diplomat that the deadlock on the Cyprus problem that has been going on for more than four years is of particular concern for the future of Cyprus. S.Stefanou underlined that Turkey’s provocative actions in Varosha and the Exclusive Economic Zone of the Republic of Cyprus are leading to a new fait accompli. The General Secretary of AKEL noted that AKEL has submitted a proposal for overcoming the deadlock and resuming talks with the aim of reaching a solution of a bizonal, bicommunal federation.