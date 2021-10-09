The Cypriot Golf Society held the CGS Masters Cup at South Herts Golf Club, on 15th September 2021. The Honorary Captain of the day was the popular, larger than life and longstanding CGS member, Lambros Kleanthous.

45 members and 8 guests turned up to compete for the winner’s trophy and prizes, as well as to socialize with friends once again. The weather was perfect for golf, partly cloudy, sunny and warm. The South Herts golf course was in excellent condition with lush fairways, and beautifully manicured greens that were rolling true at medium-fast pace.

Winner of the day with an excellent score of 40 points was Andrew Savva. Runner up was Stathi Liasi, (39 points) who was leader in the clubhouse for almost an hour, until the last group which included Andrew Savva, came in! This is the second time this season that the winner has come from the last group obviously to the disappointment of the leader in the clubhouse who must have thought this would be his day!

Honorary Captain Lambros thoroughly enjoyed the day and thanked all the members and guests, and generously treated all the golfers to a round of drinks.

A special mention to the Michanicou brothers, Andy and Chris who always generously supply boxes of fresh fruit for the golfers to enjoy during their golf round.

Winner: Andrew Savva 40pts



Second: Stathi Liasi 39pts



Third: Ben Webster 38pts



Best Team: Alex Adams, Allen Senivassen, Andrew Savva, Tim Clifton 109 pts



Best Gross: Ben Webster 72 (level par)

Best Senior: Gilly Takkas 37pts



Best Guest: Terry Theodorou 37pts

Nearest the Pin: George Pantelli

Booby Prize: Michael Matthew and Nick Pavlou (guest)