The Board of Directors of Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation (RIK) must respond immediately to the cancellation of a TV program with M. Droushiotis

6 October 2021, AKEL C.C. Press Office, Nicosia

The former special advisor to President Anastasiades and author of the well-known book “The Gang” Makarios Droushiotis has denounced that his presence in a RIK TV program was cancelled, apparently after interventions.

We call on the Board of Directors of RIK to provide an immediate and convincing answer as to the cancellation of Mr. Drushiotis’ presence in the TV program “With Your Voice”. Otherwise, AKEL will raise the issue for debate in Parliament so that those responsible are held to account.

AKEL tables for parliamentary discussion the cancellation of a program on RIK hosting the former adviser to the President

7 October 2021, AKEL C.C. Press Office, Nicosia

The Board of Directors of TV/radio state-owned Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation (RIK) has not given any reply whatsoever to the cancellation of the hosting of former special adviser to President Anastasiades and author of the book “The Gang” Makarios Droushiotis, in a programme of the public TV station.

We rightfully understand that we are facing a new case of censorship which has assumed a systematic character during the Anastasiades-DISY administration.

Anastasiades and the ruling DISY party are moving towards regime-type practices on a daily basis. They are going after social media accounts satirizing them. They cut TV broadcasts, persecute artists, clash with independent institutions and silence journalists – even their former associates.

As we announced yesterday, AKEL is tabling this issue for discussion in the Parliamentary Internal Affairs Committee so that those responsible for this new case of censorship are held to account.