On the 3rd Sunday of Luke (2021.10.10), His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain, presided during Matins and the Divine Liturgy, celebrated by the V. Rev. Archimandrite Dr. Nikodemos Anagnostopoulos, Chancellor of the Archdiocese, at the Church of St. Anthony the Great and John the Baptist, in Holloway – London.

His Eminence preached on the theme of Sunday’s Gospel: The Raising of the Widow’s Son in Nain.