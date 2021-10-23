Meetings of former General Secretary of AKEL A.Kyprianou with focusing on the Cyprus problem

22 October 2021, AKEL C.C. Press Office, Nicosia

The former General Secretary of the Central Committee of AKEL and AKEL MP Andros Kyprianou held separate meetings with Mustafa Akinci and Mehmet Ali Talat.

The meetings focused on the Cyprus problem and the situation in the Turkish Cypriot community. Views were exchanged on how the negotiations can be resumed on the agreed basis of the solution solution and opening up the prospect of a solution of the Cyprus problem and reunification.

