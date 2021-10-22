Survey vessel “Nautical Geo” is in Block 1 of Cyprus` exclusive economic zone.

The vessel departed Larnaka`s anchorage for Block 1, south of Cyprus by Limassol.

It will conduct research following Cyprus` NAVTEX which is in effect between October 21-23.

Nautical Geo belongs to a company of Italian interest and is sailing under the flag of Malta. It carries on its research in the framework of the EastMed pipeline project, which is funded by the EU with the participation of Cyprus, Greece, Italy and Israel.

