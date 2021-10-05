The President of the Republic briefed us primarily about the meeting he had with the Secretary General of the United Nations in New York, as well as about the meeting he had during lunch with Mr. Tatar and the Secretary General. It is evident that the intensification of the Turkish side’s intransigence, which is not taking place only now, but also in recent years – and especially after the failure of the Crans Montana conference, is being expressed in Turkey’s provocative actions in the area of the Exclusive Economic Zone of the Republic of Cyprus, but also through its illegal actions in the sealed off area of Famagusta. The problems that now exist in the efforts to resume the negotiations have multiplied.

It has always been our position that in view of Turkey’s heightened intransigence and provocativeness, we must with consistency persist on what the UN Secretary-General has been saying for four whole years about a resumption of negotiations from the point where they were suspended at Crans Montana, with the discussion of the Framework tabled by Mr. Guterres and the preservation of all the convergences recorded. In AKEL’s opinion, this is the only feasible way to strengthen the perspective in this very difficult environment so that we can achieve the resumption of the negotiations.

If the Greek Cypriot side adheres to this position with consistency then it will encourage the Secretary-General of the UN to put forth this position again and the Turkish side will be called upon to take the position of the Secretary General. The strength of this position lies in the fact that it is the position of the UN Secretary General. If it responds to this position, which we don’t know, then we will have a resumption of negotiations and an end to this deadlock and stalemate which is doing a lot of damage and we will have, as I have said, the resumption of negotiations. If it doesn’t, at least the Turkish side should be exposed for its intransigence, because so far Turkey has unfortunately has been exonerated.

Q: What do you mean by the phrase that ‘it should be exposed’? With what measures and moves?

SS: What I said to make it clear is that if we take the position which is also the Secretary General’s position and if he brings it back which we fully agree with – then the international community will indeed turn to the Turkish side asking it to respond on this issue. If the Turkish side replies positively then negotiations will resume. If not, it will be obvious that it is at odds with the International Organization’s position and then it will be exposed. The crucial point of course is the resumption of negotiations.

Q: What is the President of the Republic’s stand on the position the UN Secretary General adheres to now?

SS: I think you should ask the Government Spokesperson.

Q: Has Nicosia has moved away from the position for a resumption from Crans-Montana on the basis of the Secretary General’s Framework?

SS: I think that’s a question you should address to the Government Spokesman. I told you what AKEL’s position is, while stating that the “new ideas” that the President of the Republic has from time to time been putting forward are at odds with and clash with the position for a resumption of the negotiations from the point where they were interrupted. From there onwards, as to exactly what the government’s position is, you’ll have to ask the Government spokesperson…