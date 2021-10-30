Passengers in the security area at Stansted Airport were evacuated this afternoon amid reports of a suspicious package.

Essex Police say a cordon was set up after the package was found in the security area.

In the last few minutes Essex Police confirmed that a controlled explosion had been carried out.

In a statement they said:

‘Military explosive experts have carried out a controlled explosion on the package, which has now been forensically recovered by police investigators. Initial assessment would indicate there was nothing of concern within the bag.

A man has been arrested in connection with this matter and remains in custody whilst investigations continue.We want to thank all passengers and members of the public for your patience and understanding.’