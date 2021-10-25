St Panteleimon got back to winning ways after their shock defeat last week to Tadley to beat Virginia Water 4-0 with their goals coming from Courtney Massey two, Javonne Molloy and Kevin Mustali which puts them in a good position in the Combined Counties League of third spot on same points as second placed Southall and only two points behind the League leaders Hanworth Villa.

The St Panteleimon manager George Frangeskou has kept his team on the ball and are looking good for promotion to the Isthmian League which will be a great achievement.