Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters were called to a fire at a shop on Montifichet Road in Stratford.

Firefighters tackled a small fire within a shop on the first floor of a shopping centre. The shopping centre was evacuated and no injuries were reported.

The Brigade was called at 1003 and the fire was under control by 1144. Fire crews from Stratford, Leytonstone, Leyton, Plaistow and other surrounding fire stations attended the scene.

The Brigade’s Fire Investigators believe the cause of the fire was electrical.