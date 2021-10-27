On Sunday 24th October 2021, the Archdiocese hosted its second Enlightened Evenings event at The Elysée Restaurant in London.

The social was extremely popular with over 150 attendees and was generously sponsored by The Elysée.

His Eminence, The Archbishop, was also in attendance, affording the young adults the opportunity to meet and socialise with him in a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

Due to overwhelming interest in socials and networking gatherings promoting fellowship, culture, and gastronomy, Enlightened Evenings will be graciously hosted in Birmingham on 13th November at Kouzina Greek Meze Restaurant.

It will return to London for its Christmas party on 12th December at the Hellenic Centre (Marylebone).

These gatherings are for young adults (ages 25 to 40) and are organised by the V. Rev. Archimandrite Nephon Tsimalis, Director, Office of The Archbishop, and will continue periodically at various locations throughout the United Kingdom.

All proceeds from the events go towards supporting Archdiocesan charity and outreach events.