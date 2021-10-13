An innovative building scheme in Haringey will transform run-down garages and a concrete car park blighted by anti-social behaviour into much needed homes at council rents and brand-new community facilities.

Haringey’s Cabinet agreed to push ahead with the project to deliver eight high-quality council homes at Redlands Estate in Summerhill Road, Tottenham last night.

Council tenants already living on the estate will get priority for the new homes, following lengthy consultation with the local community and ward councillors.

Residents will also benefit from major investment in shared spaces including a new communal garden, cycle storage, and disabled parking bays.

The scheme will enhance the neighbourhood by creating a modern frontage, with planting and landscaping along West Green Road and Summerhill Road.

Under plans revealed to Cabinet, the disused site will make way for a smart housing unit and mews made up of two three-bedroom houses, four flats with two bedrooms and two one-bedroom flats, all let at council rents. One of the flats will be fully accessible for wheelchair users.

The development is part of the council’s ambitious plan to alleviate Haringey’s shortage of genuinely affordable housing which will see 1,000 council homes on site or completed by March 2022 and 3,000 built within the next decade.

At the same Cabinet meeting, councillors gave the green light to add 12 more council-owned sites to the council housebuilding programme so that their feasibility can be assessed. The council currently has 409 homes under construction and has obtained planning permission for 726.

Cllr Ruth Gordon, Cabinet Member for House Building, Placemaking and Development, said: “Whilst a relatively small development, projects such as this are spearheading our efforts to deliver a new generation of high-quality homes at council rents.

“These new homes will transform the lives of the new tenants by providing a new start and an opportunity for a secure future.

“I’m also very pleased that tenants on the estate will benefit from new facilities and that the designs make a fantastic contribution to the neighbourhood.”

Planning permission for the scheme was granted in July 2020.