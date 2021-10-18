From Today, Monday 18 October until Friday 22 October, Ashley Road will be closed between the hours of 8pm and 5am. This is to facilitate two Thames Water Connections for the Ashley Gardens Scheme.
A traffic management diversion will be in place and during this period, access for vehicles will be from Burdock Road.
We apologise for any inconvenience caused.
Road closure in Haringey
From Today, Monday 18 October until Friday 22 October, Ashley Road will be closed between the hours of 8pm and 5am. This is to facilitate two Thames Water Connections for the Ashley Gardens Scheme.