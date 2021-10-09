We are recruiting now, join our team and receive a Golden Hello!

Autumn Gardens &Anastasia Lodge

You could receive a Golden Hello incentive payment of up to £2,500 by

joining our team at Autumn Gardens & Anastasia Lodge Care Homes

in Southgate and Winchmore Hill!

We are offering up to £650 to care assistants and cooks who join our team.

No previous experience or qualifications are required as our friendly team

are happy to train you and help you gain qualifications while working.

We are also offering up to £2,500 to qualified nurses who join our team.

T&Cs apply.

Please contact Reception at Autumn Gardens on 020 8344 2600 or email

[email protected] to find out more.We specialise in the care of the Greek and Cypriot community.

Find us on Facebook or visit autumn-gardens.com

