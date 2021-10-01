A vibrant and engaging programme of events has been launched by local community groups with the support of Enfield Council to celebrate Black History Month 2021.

This year’s theme – Taking Pride – will be explored through different mediums including workshops, dance, song, film and art, demonstrating the contribution of the black community to all our lives.

Enfield Council’s Cabinet Member for Community Safety and Cohesion, Cllr Nneka Keazor, said: “This year’s theme encourages black people to share why they are ‘Proud to Be’, to reflect on our history as individuals and as a community and to create a positive future path for younger generations. The packed programme of events curated by Enfield Council reflects the diverse and dynamic communities of Enfield and their amazing achievements.

“This Black History Month will also be a time for reflection. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is still being felt by many in the black community, and indeed other minority ethnic communities. The opportunity to get together to celebrate, share knowledge and collaborate in person, will resonate deeply.”

The events programme is available to view online at www.enfield.gov.uk/BHM2021.

Highlights include:

The Enfield Caribbean Association who will take over the Millfield Theatre on 16 October 2021. They will look at how black women have helped to change lives for the better. This will feature workshops and presentations before culminating in a roundtable discussion in the main theatre space with a panel of experts including internationally renowned social historian and commentator, Bonnie Grier.

Jason Young at our Gospel Temple Church who will curate a season of films from the Ponders End URC with a focus on a diverse range of topics. The programme will look at how influential black figures and thinkers have been involved in defining moments in history.

Enfield Racial Equalities Council with a webcast on 21 October featuring a panel of respected black figures in politics, business and activism. They will discuss how people can empower themselves to make a difference.

And Enfield Council’s own Ethnic Minority Staff Network will also be involved with a series of events including Enfield’s star of stage and screen Rudolph Walker who will take a wry and insightful look at the impact of television situation comedy from the 1970s to the present.

Enfield Council supports strong and cohesive communities and is committed to creating a fairer Enfield for all. To keep up to date with events and activities hosted or supported by Enfield Council, sign up to Enfield Council’s newsletters at www.enfield.gov.uk/enewsletters . For further information on Black History Month, follow Enfield Council on Twitter @EnfieldCouncil. We’ll be using the hashtag #BHMEnfield.