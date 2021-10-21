Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades, participates on Thursday and Friday in the European Council Summit taking place in Brussels, during which he is expected to inform his counterparts about the latest developments in the Cyprus problem and the new provocations of Turkey.

According to the Presidency, among the issues to be discussed at the Summit are efforts to address COVID-19, digital transformation, migration, trade and EU external relations.

The leaders of the EU member states will also discuss ways to address the increase of energy prices.

Cyprus Government Spokesperson, Marios Pelekanos, who is accompanying the President in Brussels, said recently in a written statement that Anastasiades will brief extensively the EU heads of state and government, during the European Council, “about all developments as regards the Cyprus problem, and particularly about what was discussed during his informal trilateral meeting with the UNSG and the Turkish Cypriot leader, in New York, and the delay with regard to the appointment of a UN special envoy, the new provocations of Turkey in the Republic of Cyprus EEZ and the actions of Turkey within the fenced off city of Famagusta which violate UN resolutions.”

Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Turkish troops invaded and occupied the island`s northern third. Numerous rounds of talks under the UN aegis to reunite the island under a federal roof failed to yield results.