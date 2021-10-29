Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades travels Sunday to Glasgow for COP26 Conference. Parties will debate ways for net zero emissions by 2030, ways to tackle deforestation and to promote use of electric vehicles and renewable sources of energy.

A press release by the Presidency says that participants will also discuss ways to protect ecosystems adding that the President will address the Conference and speak about Cyprus’ initiative for climate crisis in the Middle East and the Eastern Mediterranean.

Cyprus’ Agriculture Ministry will host an event on November 2nd in cooperation with EU`s Secretariat for the Mediterranean, the Med Network of specialists for climate change and Clima-Med Project which will be addressed by Minister Costas Kadis.

Cyprus President will attend various thematic events which are co-organized by US Presidency and the European Commission, headed by President Joe Biden and President Ursula von der Leyen.