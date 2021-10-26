President of the Republic of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades reiterated his political will for a peaceful, honest, functional, and viable solution of the Cyprus problem, in a speech at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, clarifying, however, that a solution contrary to the High Level Agreements, UN Resolutions, and the European acquis is unacceptable.

Speaking at an event organised by the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki and the University of Cyprus, on Cyprus` contribution to the Greek Revolution of 1821, Anastasiades stressed his “political will and determination to move forward to a peaceful, honest, functional and viable solution to the Cyprus problem”. However, he stressed that “we will not accept conditions and demands that will lead to a solution contrary to the High Level Agreements, UN Resolutions, and the European acquis, making the Republic of Cyprus subservient to Turkey.”

During his speech, Anastasiades referred to the role played by Cyprus and Macedonia in the Greek Revolution, while also highlighting the historical ties that united Macedonia with Cyprus in the following years.

Anastasiades also referred to the struggles of Hellenism for the resolution of the Cyprus problem, noting that Turkey is trying to “achieve a solution that will allow it to fully control and turn Cyprus into its own protectorate”.

As he noted, “the culmination of Turkey`s long-standing goals is its new claims, abandoning the basis for a solution and seeking the creation of two independent states, the creation of new faits accomplis on the ground by altering the status of the enclosed city of Famagusta (Varosha), the granting of 145 square kilometres of Greek Cypriot land to the Turkish army for further militarisation, and the continuous violations of the international law of the sea with illegal interventions in the Exclusive Economic Zone of the Republic of Cyprus.”

At the same time, he reiterated his will to “achieve a solution leading to a state completely freed from third party dependencies and any kind of guardianship through provisions not found in any constitution of a UN member state”.

“A solution that respects the dignity and identity of both communities and gives them the right to determine, being free and independent, their own destiny in conditions of security, stability and harmonious coexistence, as our European identity demands,” the President of the Republic of Cyprus added.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Turkish troops invaded and occupied the island`s northern third. Numerous rounds of talks under the UN aegis to reunite the island under a federal roof failed to yield results.