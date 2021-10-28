President of the Republic Nicos Anastasiades called for unity on Thursday to respond to the increasing Turkish provocations. At the same time, he said that what matters in the appointment of a UN envoy is the official’s mandate and not the title.

Answering questions after the church service in honour of the anniversary of the “Ohi Day” he said that during these times, “we need the virtue that described Greeks and to unite our forces and intensify our struggles through diplomacy, international law and the EU.” This is the way to respond properly to the provocations by Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar and Turkish President Tayip Erdogan who are threatening to colonise the fenced off area of Famagusta with Turkish settlers, he said.

“Ohi Day” commemorates Greece`s refusal to capitulate to the Axis forces in 1940 and its victory against Italy on the Albanian front.

President Anastasiades said that today “we are honouring the virtues of Greeks. This virtue is translated into love for the homeland, which is expressed and honoured through unity” and which teaches that “heroes fight like Greeks”.

Greece’s liberation, he said, “was achieved through the virtues that describe Greeks. Now we need these virtues more than ever, to unite our forces, intensify our struggles through diplomacy, international law and the EU. To respond accordingly to Tatar and Erdogan”, the President added.

Asked if there are any reports about the appointment of a UN envoy for Cyprus, President Anastasiades said a lot is being said but “we hope soon that we will have specific results”.

Invited to respond to reports about the title of the envoy, President Anastasiades said “what is important, and I am stressing this, is not the title but the mandate”.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory. Numerous rounds of talks under the UN aegis to reunite the island under a federal roof failed to yield result