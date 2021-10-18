The Cyprus problem and Turkish provocations against Cyprus were discussed during a meeting President Nicos Anastasiades had with British High Commissioner Stephen Lillie, at the Presidential Palace, on Monday.

In a written statement, Government Spokesperson, Marios Pelekanos, said the meeting took place following a request by the High Commissioner, who was accompanied by Foreign Office Deputy Political Director Ajay Sharma.



During the meeting, President Anastasiades briefed the British diplomats on his recent meeting with Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin Tatar, and UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, during which the UN SG “informed the two leaders of his intention to go ahead with the appointment of a special envoy,” Pelekanos added.

“The current situation on the Cyprus issue and Turkey`s unacceptable actions were also discussed, while views were exchanged on what the next steps could be, which would allow as soon as possible the creation of conditions to resume a truly creative dialogue which would lead to a Cyprus solution, on the basis of the UN Security resolutions and in the framework of the United Nations,” the Government Spokesman concluded.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Numerous UN-backed talks to reunite the island have failed to yield results.