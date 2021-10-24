Joshua King’s hat-trick led Watford to a 5-2 victory at Everton in the match of the day in the Premier League.

Everton twice took the lead through Tom Davies and Richarlison, less than two minutes after coming off the bench, but King’s goal got the Hornets level at the break and then, after Juraj Kucka got their second equaliser in the 78th minute, the Norwegian international scored two more to ensure the points headed south.

A fine Emmanuel Dennis goal put gloss on the scoreline for Claudio Ranieri’s side who conceded five against Liverpool last week but dished up the same to the other Merseyside side today.

The win lifts Watford up to 14th, while Everton could slip down from eighth if there is a winner in the match between Brentford and Leicester on Sunday.

King was fabulously forthright speaking after the game about how it meant more performing so well at Goodison Park after a disappointing loan spell there last season.

“I didn’t get given a chance [and] I did wake up today with a feeling,” King said.

“Obviously I was here but I didn’t feel I was given a chance to play football and every time someone doubts you and doesn’t believe in you feel you’ve got to prove a point.

“I didn’t expect a hat-trick to be honest but I’ll take it.”

Elsewhere, Callum Wilson’s remarkable overhead kick saw Newcastle grab a point at Crystal Palace in the first game following manager Steve Bruce’s departure from the club. After a goalless first half at Selhurst Park, Christian Benteke put the Eagles in front with a header and had the ball in the net again in the closing stages, but saw it ruled out by VAR.

Newcastle creep a point away from Norwich, but stay 19th with four points. Crystal Palace, who now have six draws from nine games, are in 15th spot. After two games in which they were denied victory conceding injury time goals, Patrick Vieira will have been distraught to see the referee overturn what would have been the winning goal with time running out.

Wilson was matter of face about his stunning equaliser after the match.

“Sometime they come so high so it was an instinctive finish,” the former Bournemouth striker said. “I was glad it found the back of the net.”

An injury-time penalty from Rodrigo saw Leeds salvage a point at home to Wolves after Hwang Hee-Chan had put the visitors in front.

Marcelo Bielsa praised the impact of young substitute Joe Gelhardt who was brought down for the spot kick.

“In the initial minutes when he came on it was difficult for him to get the ball,” Bielsa told Sky Sports.

“In the [last] 15 minutes he was causing danger constantly. Not only the penalty but a few occasions he could have scored.”

Leeds, who are sweating on an injury update on Ralphina, remain fourth bottom, while Wolves sneak into the top half of the table for this evening.

Lastly at Southampton, Maxwel Cornet netted twice for Burnley sandwiching goals from Valentino Livramento and Armando Broja for the Saints.

Burnley, still without a win, stay third-bottom above Newcastle on goal difference, two points below Southampton.

Earlier, Chelsea destroyed Norwich 7-0 at Stamford Bridge with Mason Mount scoring his first hat-trick in professional football.

Brighton could have gone above City with a win but simply could not cope with the away side’s sweeping attacks as they scored three goals in 31 minutes.

A brilliant hooked clearance off the line by Lewis Dunk from Gabriel Jesus’ shot in the 10th minute was only a brief reprieve for the hosts as City took the lead three minutes later.

Seagulls goalkeeper Robert Sanchez dropped a routine save from a deflected shot at the feet of Bernardo Silva, who quickly found Ilkay Gundogan to score from close range.

The visitors made it 2-0 after a devastatingly quick break from a Brighton attack, charging up the pitch before Jack Grealish flicked the ball into Foden’s path and the forward made no mistake for his third goal of the season.

Foden got his fourth of the campaign just moments later as Jesus’ shot deflected off him after Sanchez could only stab away Grealish’s low effort at the near post.

The England international almost got his hat-trick just before half-time but Sanchez made a fine save to keep out a curling effort.

Brighton were better after the break and Ederson had to be alert to keep out decent efforts from Pascal Gross and Leandro Trossard.

Ederson was finally beaten in the closing stages when Enock Mwepu was brought down inside the box and Alexis Mac Allister just managed to get the ball past the City goalkeeper’s dive.

Brighton came from two goals down to beat Guardiola’s side last season but there was to be no fightback this time as City wrapped up the win when an unmarked Riyad Mahrez rifled home in stoppage time as the visitors moved back to within two points of leaders Chelsea.

James Maddison claimed his first goal since February as Leicester continued their recent good form with victory at Brentford.

Youri Tielemans had opened the scoring for the visitors early on with a stunning strike, driving an unstoppable first-time effort into the back of the net from outside the box.

Foxes keeper Kasper Schmeichel tipped over an Ivan Toney header just before half-time, but the hosts equalised on the hour when Mathias Jorgensen flicked home a header from a corner.

Brentford then pressed for a winner, but were caught out by a quick Leicester attack in the 73rd minute.

Tielemans played a great ball to send substitute Patson Daka away and he squared for Maddison to fire home.

The victory meant Leicester, who beat Manchester United 4-2 last weekend, moved up to ninth in the Premier League while Brentford are 12th.

West Ham boss David Moyes says the club is “blossoming” after his side beat Tottenham to climb into the Champions League places.

Michail Antonio continued his prolific form as he poked in the winner from Aaron Cresswell’s dipping corner for his sixth Premier League goal of the season.

Liverpool humiliated Manchester United and their under-pressure manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as they handed out a thrashing in front of a stunned Old Trafford.

On a day of acute embarrassment for United and Solskjaer, 10 years and one day since they lost 6-1 at home to Manchester City, Liverpool emphasised the vast gulf between the sides in brutal fashion.

Mohamed Salah was predictably their main tormentor as the Egypt forward claimed a hat-trick, the first of which meant he had scored for the 10th successive game.

Solskjaer cut a dejected figure as he and his players faced the full fury of their own fans, especially at half time, after an insipid and disorganised performance.

The worrying signs were there for United after five minutes as Liverpool sliced them open when Salah set Naby Keita through to score at the Stretford End.

Diogo Jota then slid in at the back post unmarked to add a second from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s delivery eight minutes later.

Liverpool were tearing United apart and the irresistible Salah got his first when he thumped the ball into the roof of the net from Keita’s cross then beat David de Gea with a low effort to give Jurgen Klopp’s side a four-goal half-time lead.

Many Manchester United fans left at the break and Solskjaer’s response was to send Paul Pogba on for Mason Greenwood, but on a day when nothing went right for United even that mainly cosmetic move backfired horribly.

Salah raced on to Jordan Henderson’s superb pass to complete his treble five minutes after the break then Pogba was sent off for a reckless lunge at Keita that saw Liverpool’s midfielder taken off on a stretcher.

The rest was a formality as Liverpool cruised to victory in front of thousands of empty red seats deserted by the home supporters