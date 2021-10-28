Friday 29th October 2021

CyprusLeague

Omonia v Anorthosis

Saturday 30th October 2021

Premier League

Leicester City v Arsenal 12.30pm BT Sport

Burnley v Brentford

Liverpool v Brighton

Manchester City v Crystal Palace

Newcastle v Chelsea

Newcastle United

Watford v Southampton

Tottenham v Manchester United 17.30pm Sky Sports

League Two

Leyton Orient v Hartlepool

National League

Barnet v Aldershot 17.20pm The Hive, Camrose Av, HA8 6AG

FA Trophy 3rd qualifying round

Potters Bar v Haringey Borough 15.00pm The Walk, Potters Bar

EN6 1QN

Spartan South Midlands League

Arlesey v New Salamis 15.00pm

Cherry Red Premier Challenge Cup

Beckenham Town v St Panteleimon

Cyprus Football League

Doxa v Apoel

AEL v Aris

Sunday 31st October 2021

Premier League

Norwich City v Leeds 14.00pm Sky Sports

Aston Villa v West ham 16.30pm Sky Sports

KOPA League

Olympia v Nissi,10.15am Whittington Park, 3G N19 4RS

Panathinaikos v Omonia 11.30am Enfield Power league Edmonton

Pantel v Komi Kebir 10.00am Southgate School, 3G, EN4 0BL

LFA Sunday Trophy second Round

Apoel v Ryfield 12.00pm Enfield Playing Fields, 3G EN1 4LP

Cyprus Football League

AEK v Ethnikos Achna

Olympiakos v Apollon

Monday 1st November 2021

Premier League

Wolves v Everton 20.00pm

Cyprus Football League

Pafos v PAEEK