Friday 29th October 2021
CyprusLeague
Omonia v Anorthosis
Saturday 30th October 2021
Premier League
Leicester City v Arsenal 12.30pm BT Sport
Burnley v Brentford
Liverpool v Brighton
Manchester City v Crystal Palace
Newcastle v Chelsea
Newcastle United
Watford v Southampton
Tottenham v Manchester United 17.30pm Sky Sports
League Two
Leyton Orient v Hartlepool
National League
Barnet v Aldershot 17.20pm The Hive, Camrose Av, HA8 6AG
FA Trophy 3rd qualifying round
Potters Bar v Haringey Borough 15.00pm The Walk, Potters Bar
EN6 1QN
Spartan South Midlands League
Arlesey v New Salamis 15.00pm
Cherry Red Premier Challenge Cup
Beckenham Town v St Panteleimon
Cyprus Football League
Doxa v Apoel
AEL v Aris
Sunday 31st October 2021
Premier League
Norwich City v Leeds 14.00pm Sky Sports
Aston Villa v West ham 16.30pm Sky Sports
KOPA League
Olympia v Nissi,10.15am Whittington Park, 3G N19 4RS
Panathinaikos v Omonia 11.30am Enfield Power league Edmonton
Pantel v Komi Kebir 10.00am Southgate School, 3G, EN4 0BL
LFA Sunday Trophy second Round
Apoel v Ryfield 12.00pm Enfield Playing Fields, 3G EN1 4LP
Cyprus Football League
AEK v Ethnikos Achna
Olympiakos v Apollon
Monday 1st November 2021
Premier League
Wolves v Everton 20.00pm
Cyprus Football League
Pafos v PAEEK
